A video shows a skier triggering an avalanche near Red Mountain Pass in Colorado, United States.

Several avalanches were reported in the region over the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. These events have heightened concerns about snow stability in the mountainous area.

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The incident comes at a time when human activity has triggered several avalanches in the area, including some of the largest seen so far this winter.

According to authorities, recent snowfall and strong winds have formed thick, compacted surface layers over a weaker, unstable base.

This kind of formation allows cracks to spread over long distances. As a result, a break in the snow at one point can set off avalanches across wide areas and affect nearby slopes as well.

Experts warn that unstable layers are increasing the risk in Colorado’s mountains and could cause large avalanches with particularly devastating consequences. Skiers and visitors are urged to exercise extra caution.