Tirana Police has begun legal proceedings to enforce more than 100 fines imposed on people who took part in the violent student protest held in the capital.

According to reports, all the protesters who were fined filed appeals with the police, and the Appeals Review Commission decided to uphold the administrative penalties.

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Meanwhile, the authorities have applied to the Administrative Court for orders to enforce the unpaid fines. Once this procedure is complete, the files are expected to be referred to the bailiff’s office, which will pursue the collection of the financial obligations from those fined.

The administrative penalties are based on the Normative Act adopted on October 28, which sets out nine categories of violations, with fines ranging from 5,000 to 500,000 lekë. The sanctions include blocking roads, concealing one’s identity during protests, wearing a disguise and disobeying police orders.

Among other things, the act also provides for the possibility of banning gatherings for up to 72 hours when police assess that there are grounds to suspect acts of violence within a specified perimeter. The government has also established a special register to identify people involved in violent acts during public demonstrations.