The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania, Lieutenant General Arben Kingji, presented the Commander of the Kosovo Security Force, Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, with the “Honor of the Armed Forces” medal during a meeting held in Tirana.

This medal was awarded as a high recognition for his outstanding commitment and for deepening the fraternal cooperation between the two forces.

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During the conversation, the current security situation in the region and beyond was also discussed, as well as opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation in the defense and security sector.

In this context, it was emphasized that cooperation between the Kosovo Security Force and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Albania is continuously strengthening to respond to common security challenges in the region and beyond.