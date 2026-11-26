After the showing in the Assembly of the video of the public appearance of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), Alliance deputy Ramush Haradinaj criticized the government for what he called a discrepancy between patriotic declarations and actions toward veterans.

Haradinaj said that the same ones who showed this video, together with the Serbian List, have excluded veterans from benefiting from the minimum wage. He called these actions a fraud and stressed that veterans have been left in a difficult economic situation.

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“Even today we saw and confirmed a patriotic tallava. So, in the Assembly the video of the public appearance of the KLA was shown, by those who together with the Serbian List have excluded KLA veterans from the minimum wage. So, understand why I am reacting, dear citizens of the country, these are fraudsters. So, they show the video of the public appearance of the KLA, at the same time these together with the Serbian List have excluded veterans from the minimum wage and have left them in misery. Let everyone believe this shamelessness and this fraud of theirs,” declared Haradinaj.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, brought back to attention the sacrifice of the KLA and its contribution on the path to freedom, while also expressing support for former KLA leaders being held in The Hague.

In her address to the Assembly, Haxhiu said that the Day of the Kosovo Security Force, which is marked on November 27, is directly linked to the legacy of the KLA and the sacrifice of martyrs.