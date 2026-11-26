The inauguration ceremony of the memorial dedicated to former Kosovo Assembly Speaker Jakup Krasniqi is being held today in the village of Negroc, Drenas.

The memorial has been erected to honor the figure and contribution that Jakup Krasniqi has made to Kosovo’s history.

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The ceremony brings together Krasniqi’s son and brother; also present is the leader of the Social Democratic Initiative, Fatmir Limaj, as well as other public figures.

The inauguration is taking place on the eve of the November 28 holidays, while Jakup Krasniqi is absent because he is in The Hague.