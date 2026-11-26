In a high-level military meeting with NATO, Serbia reiterated that it continues not to recognize the Republic of Kosovo.

In Belgrade, acting Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, Tiosav Jankovic, met with American Admiral George M. Wikoff, commander of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples (JFC Naples), and insisted that Belgrade considers KFOR the only legitimate military formation in Kosovo.

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According to a statement from the Serbian Ministry of Defense, General Jankovic emphasized in particular that, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and all signed agreements, the Republic of Serbia continues to view KFOR as the only legitimate armed formation in Kosovo.

Jankovic expressed the expectation that NATO command in Naples, given its competencies, will take all necessary measures to create a secure environment in Kosovo for citizens of Serb nationality.

The communiqué states that the meeting discussed ways of further cooperation between the Serbian Armed Forces and NATO Joint Force Command Naples, as well as the current security situation in the region, with particular emphasis on the situation in Kosovo, given that the international security forces in Kosovo are under the responsibility of this command.

The Serbian Ministry of Defense reports that cooperation between the Serbian Armed Forces and NATO was assessed by both sides as constructive and professional.

However, the communiqué published by Belgrade did not include any statement from Admiral Wikoff regarding the claims the Serbian side expressed about Kosovo.