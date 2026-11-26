In the session of the Assembly of Kosovo, the issue of selecting four new members for the Board of Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) is being addressed, specifically two representatives of the Albanian community, one from the Serb community, and one from other non-majority communities.

During the presentation of the report, Arbërie Nagavci, head of the Parliamentary Group of the Vetëvendosje Movement (LVV), announced that the interview process did not result in any candidate who could be proposed for a vote, because the invited individuals did not appear for interviews.

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She explained that, despite the interviews conducted, it was not possible to secure candidates who met the criteria to be presented in the session. Nagavci added that they will continue only with proposals for members coming from non-majority communities, that is, those who are neither Albanian nor Serb.

On the other hand, Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) MP Ganimete Musliu stated that the problem is not the failure to meet criteria, but the withdrawal of candidates from the competitive process.

Musliu emphasized that all candidates had withdrawn from the race and none of them appeared at the interview stage. According to her, this situation should concern everyone and conditions should be created so that professionals and people who can contribute in this field are encouraged, do not feel intimidated, and procedures proceed without political interference.

She also demanded that the report accurately reflect the course of the process, noting that none of the people who had applied took part in an interview.

In her reply, Nagavci provided clarifications that six candidates had met the conditions to advance to the interview stage. However, only one had notified that he could not attend because he was abroad, while the other five did not appear at all.

She confirmed that there were six candidates who met the criteria to take part in interviews. One of them had notified his inability to come because he was abroad, while the other five never appeared. For this reason, there are no proposals for the session and Nagavci believes that the competition will be announced again.