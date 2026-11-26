Well-known doctor and former Socialist Party MP Ylli Ziçishti has passed away. The sad news was announced by Socialist Party MP Taulant Balla through a post on social media.

“He cared his entire life for the health of others, but today the heart of the great doctor and special colleague Ylli Ziçishti stopped forever. Rest in peace, our Ylli,” Balla writes.

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Ylli Ziçishti was born on February 15, 1950, in Tirana, while his family origins were from Devoll. He was the son of Mihallaq Ziçishti and the grandson of Llambi Ziçishti.

Ziçishti devoted his life to the medical profession, which he practiced from 1973 onward. With a focus on vascular surgery, he built a long career in Albania’s health system, also completing specializations in the United States of America.

During his career, he also served in the city of Tepelena, while a significant part of his professional activity took place at “Mother Teresa” University Hospital in Tirana. There, he led the emergency service for 16 years, staying in constant contact with patients and difficult medical cases.

After a long career in medicine, Ylli Ziçishti also became involved in politics. He represented the Devoll area in Albania’s parliament during the 2013–2017 legislative term as a Socialist Party MP.

After his parliamentary term ended, he returned to the medical profession, also working at “Shefqet Ndroqi” University Hospital in Tirana, where he continued practicing his profession.