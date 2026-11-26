The Ministry of Finance has announced that the thirteenth securities auction for the year 2026 will be held on December 3.

As part of this auction, the state will issue bonds with a two-year maturity, with a total value of 20 million euros.

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According to the Ministry, investment in these bonds is supported by the Law on State Debt and State Guarantees, while the market-determined interest rate remains unchanged throughout the two-year period.

Income derived from bond interest is fully exempt from taxation.

The Ministry has called on interested persons to contact commercial banks in Kosovo for information and the necessary steps to purchase the securities.