The Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) issued a public clarification after reports of the fire that engulfed the AT2 autotransformer at the “Kosova B” substation on November 26, 2026, in the early morning hours, emphasizing that this facility is part of the transmission infrastructure managed by KOSTT.

In its response, the company expressed concern that some media outlets used images of KEK facilities and assets to illustrate the event, which, according to the company, creates a mistaken perception among citizens about the actual location and real responsibility.

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“KEK does not avoid responsibility for the activity and assets it manages, but it cannot be held responsible for defects or incidents that belong to other operators in the energy sector,” the official notice says.

The company has asked media outlets and portals to verify which operator the infrastructure and the incident belong to before publication, and to choose images that accurately reflect the nature and location of the event.

In the document it distributed, KEK underlines that accurate reporting is a professional obligation and that the corporation cannot be blamed for every incident that occurs in Kosovo’s electricity system.

According to the response, it is unacceptable for KEK to be turned into the address of responsibility for every defect, outage or incident in the energy sector, even in cases where the events have no connection to its assets, activity or institutional competences.

The statement recalls the division of roles in Kosovo’s energy sector: KEK deals with electricity and thermal energy production, as well as coal production; KOSTT is responsible for electricity transmission and operation of the transmission system; KEDS takes care of distribution and maintenance of the distribution network; KESCO handles consumer supply and electricity billing; while ZRRE regulates and oversees the sector, including licensing and regulated tariffs.

These responsibilities, KEK stresses, are set by law and cannot be automatically attributed to the corporation just because it is one of the main companies in the energy sector.

Consequently, every incident should be treated and reported according to the location, nature and real responsibilities of the relevant operator, without generalizations and without attributing institutional responsibility to someone that is not supported by facts.

Particularly concerning, according to KEK, is the use of images of the corporation’s facilities for the incident that occurred at the AT2 autotransformer of the “Kosova B” substation, which is part of the transmission infrastructure managed by KOSTT.

Although the event did not occur at an asset for which KEK has operational responsibility, some media reports used images of the corporation’s facilities and assets, creating an inaccurate link between the incident and KEK, the response notes.

The company considers it unacceptable for an incident that occurred in another operator’s infrastructure to be illustrated with KEK images, because this makes the public think that the case occurred at its assets or that it bears responsibility for it.

KEK stresses that this reporting practice must end and cannot continue with the creation of a public perception in which every problem in production, transmission, distribution or supply is attributed to this corporation, without distinguishing between the legal and operational obligations of each entity.

The company respects the editorial freedom and independence of the media, but recalls that fair information requires fact-checking, accuracy and professional accountability.

It calls on all media outlets and portals, when reporting on incidents, defects or outages in the energy sector, to check the relevant operator and use images that accurately represent the place and type of event. When illustrative photographs are used, this must be made clear, in order to avoid any presentation that could create wrong perceptions among the public.

KEK closes the statement by repeating that it does not avoid responsibility for the activity and assets it administers, but it cannot bear responsibility for defects or incidents that belong to other operators in the energy sector.

“Institutional responsibilities are divided – accurate reporting is not a choice, but a professional obligation,” concludes the notice signed by the Public and Community Relations Department of the Kosovo Energy Corporation – KEK Sh.A.