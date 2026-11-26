On Thursday, the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) found the mayor of Vau i Dejës, Kristian Shkreli, guilty of the criminal offense of electoral corruption, sentencing him to 1 year in prison.

However, the prison sentence has been converted into 100 hours of community service.

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Shkreli was charged by the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) after buying votes for the Social Democratic Party in the May 11 parliamentary elections.

The investigation established that Shkreli was active in the campaign in support of the PSD, exploiting the needs of residents of the village of Stajkë for the construction of electricity network infrastructure.

The construction of this network was carried out during the electoral campaign period, while Shkreli, according to the prosecution, asked residents in return to vote for the political entity he supported, the Social Democratic Party.