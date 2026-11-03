Arlinda Zekaj’s friend calls for Kosovo Police to investigate her former mother-in-law too

Ana Zhubi, a close friend of Arlinda Zekaj who lives and works in the United States, has issued a new statement about Zekaj’s murder.

In a Facebook post, Zhubi called on police authorities in Kosovo to also question Arlinda Zekaj’s former mother-in-law, citing allegations that the victim had suffered psychological abuse.

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In her statement, she also shared her own account of the psychological abuse she says she endured during her first marriage, describing the insults, contempt and treatment she alleges she experienced at the hands of her former mother-in-law.

Zhubi also raised questions about the presence of Arlinda’s former mother-in-law at the time of the tragedy and questioned her failure to intervene in any way.

She called on judicial institutions to investigate these allegations as well, so that all the circumstances surrounding the case can be clarified.

Ana Zhubi also discussed Arlinda Zekaj during a live interview on Klan Kosova’s “Kosova today” programme.

Ana Zhubi’s full post:

“As a woman who experienced psychological abuse from her mother-in-law for 16 consecutive years during my first marriage—constant insults and contempt, being thrown out of MY OWN HOME because she refused to understand American laws—despite all the care and respect I showed her and the patience I had because my mother had taught and raised me ‘not to speak up and, if necessary, to swallow a sack of thorns in my husband’s home’—and now, as I continue my life with so, so much trauma—I publicly call for Arlinda’s mother-in-law to be questioned as well over complicity and the psychological abuse she inflicted on her daughter-in-law!”

“When my ex-husband once grabbed me by the throat, his mother came running to see what was happening, and her only advice was: ‘Don’t, my son, this wretch isn’t worth getting your hands dirty over!!!’”

“And now it turns out that Arlinda’s mother-in-law also watched the brutal murder at close range, along with the children, and did not even try to intervene!”

“Enough is enough!!!”

“She needs to be put in her place so that it serves as a lesson to others too!”