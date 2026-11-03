Bulgaria blocks 19,350-kilogram shipment of apples from Macedonia over pesticides

Bulgaria blocks 19,350-kilogram shipment of apples from Macedonia over pesticides

A shipment of apples from Macedonia will be returned to its country of origin after laboratory tests detected pesticide residues above the maximum permitted level. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) announced the news, AIM reports.

According to the Bulgarian agency, the shipment weighed a total of 19,350 kilograms and did not meet legal safety requirements.

Të lidhura

None found

The inspection was carried out as part of increased checks by the Bulgarian Food and Agriculture Organization (BABH) on imported fresh fruit and vegetables in Bulgaria.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 10:32

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