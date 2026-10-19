Zejnulla Gashi held a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury

Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi held a meeting with a delegation from the United States Department of the Treasury, headed by Joseph W. Burke and Norman Richard Smith.

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The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in several areas, with particular emphasis on combating money laundering, the seizure and confiscation of illicit assets, and the investigation and identification of financial crimes and sophisticated forms of economic crime.

The discussions also addressed the possibility of providing expertise and professional knowledge to state prosecutors, with the aim of increasing institutional and professional capacities to tackle financial and economic crime.

Representatives of the United States Department of the Treasury said they were ready to support the mechanisms established by the Chief State Prosecutor, particularly the Supervisory Mechanism for the Work of the State Prosecutor.

Gashi confirmed his readiness to deepen cooperation with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, with the aim of increasing efficiency in strengthening the rule of law and further developing the professional capacities of state prosecutors.