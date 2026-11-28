Protests in Tirana/ Ervin Demo: Violence must be rejected, EU membership is the success of all Albanians

Following the violent incidents recorded in Tirana on November 28, Minister of the Interior Ervin Demo called on citizens to distance themselves from violence, regardless of whether they support the government or oppose it. In a message posted on social media, he said that protecting the country’s security, institutions and future constitutes a shared interest.

Referring to the 114th anniversary of Independence, Demo said the national flag serves as a reminder that, beyond political divisions, Albanians share the same homeland and state.

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The minister stressed that citizens seeking a change of government and those who support it should express their positions through debate and the clash of ideas. According to him, the use of violence harms society as a whole and does not solve any political problem.

“Violence is not a political alternative and is not a democratic tool. Tirana belongs to everyone, the institutions belong to everyone and Albania belongs to everyone,” Demo declared.

He said that State Police officers had been struck with stones, sticks, Molotov cocktails and pyrotechnic devices. At the same time, according to the minister, state institutions, private businesses and public property had been damaged, while he also mentioned the Puppet Theatre among the affected sites.

Demo assured that the State Police would continue to protect the right to peaceful protest, while intervention against violent acts would be proportionate. He underlined that the law must be enforced without distinction against anyone who violates it.

“Every person who has used violence and violated the law will be held accountable. This principle applies equally to every citizen and every police officer,” the minister said.

At the end of his message, the minister described Albania’s membership in the European Union as a national goal and an aspiration of generations, stressing that this is not an achievement belonging solely to one party or one government.

“We may have different views and visions for the country’s development, but we must discuss matters respectfully and not allow violence and destruction,” Ervin Demo appealed.