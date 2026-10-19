KFOR commander received by EULEX chief, talks held on strengthening cooperation

Major General Roberto Vergori, the new commander of KFOR in Kosovo, was received by EULEX Chief Antero Lopes for a meeting.

Të lidhura None found

According to a statement issued by EULEX, Lopes and Vergori discussed ways to further deepen existing cooperation and coordination within the three-tier security response mechanism, Klankosova.tv reports.

“Building on the strong partnership between EULEX and KFOR, EULEX Chief Antero Lopes welcomed KFOR’s new commander, Major General Roberto Vergori, for a meeting today.

Their discussions focused on ways to further advance existing cooperation and coordination within the three-tier security response mechanism, thereby making a direct contribution to stability in Kosovo and the security of all communities,” the official statement said.