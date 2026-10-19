KFOR commander received by EULEX chief, talks held on strengthening cooperation

KFOR commander received by EULEX chief, talks held on strengthening cooperation

Major General Roberto Vergori, the new commander of KFOR in Kosovo, was received by EULEX Chief Antero Lopes for a meeting.

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According to a statement issued by EULEX, Lopes and Vergori discussed ways to further deepen existing cooperation and coordination within the three-tier security response mechanism, Klankosova.tv reports.

“Building on the strong partnership between EULEX and KFOR, EULEX Chief Antero Lopes welcomed KFOR’s new commander, Major General Roberto Vergori, for a meeting today.

Their discussions focused on ways to further advance existing cooperation and coordination within the three-tier security response mechanism, thereby making a direct contribution to stability in Kosovo and the security of all communities,” the official statement said.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 17:15

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