Tedi Blushi condemns the wounding of a 20-year-old at protest: Orgen Hajderi in intensive care after being hit in the head

The Secretary-General of the Freedom Party, Tedi Blushi, spoke from the Trauma Hospital about the wounding of 20-year-old Orgen Hajderi, originally from Kuçova, during the November 28 protest in Tirana.

In a statement alongside Lefter Maliqi, Blushi said the young man had been hit in the head with a rubber bullet and had suffered a severe hematoma. According to him, Hajderi is in intensive care and is undergoing surgery.

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Blushi described the incident as a barbaric act and a state crime, while accusing the Police of using violence against protesters. He announced that the Freedom Party would file a criminal complaint against the officers who, according to him, were involved in the incident.

“The Freedom Party will file criminal charges against Edi Rama’s uniformed thugs who bloodied November 28 today,” Tedi Blushi said from the Trauma Hospital.