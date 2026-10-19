Shasivari: Criminal Code to be completed by end of month, I expect Filipče at meeting on Electoral Code

Minister of Justice Jeton Shasivari stated that the preparation of the Criminal Code is nearing completion and that the document is expected to be sent for review by the end of this month.

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Responding to the question of how he will convince the European Union about the implementation of reforms, at a time when the adoption of the Criminal Code and the Electoral Code is tied to reaching a political agreement, Shasivari said that the process for the Criminal Code will soon be closed.

“The Criminal Code is in the final drafting phase. I expect it to be sent for review by the end of this month, and the entire process will be completed soon,” Shasivari told “Lokalno”.

As for the Electoral Code, the minister announced that he expects SDSM leader and MP Venko Filipče to respond positively to the invitation for a meeting in Parliament. He also requests that representatives of this party take part in the next meeting at the Ministry of Justice.

Shasivari said that one relevant political party was missing from the meeting held with all actors involved in the adoption process. For this reason, he has invited Filipče to a meeting in Parliament, with the aim that at the next meeting at the Ministry of Justice, SDSM representatives also take part and that the dialogue on the new Electoral Code continues in a European spirit.

“For the Electoral Code, we held a meeting with all participants in the process, but unfortunately one relevant political party did not take part. I have already sent an invitation to SDSM leader and MP Venko Filipče to meet in Parliament, so that at the next meeting at the Ministry of Justice we have SDSM representatives at the table and continue the dialogue on the new Electoral Code in a European manner and with a European spirit,” Shasivari said./Telegrafi/