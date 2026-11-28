Fire breaks out at a vehicle repair shop in Fier; firefighters bring blaze under control

A vehicle repair shop in the village of Drizë, Fier, in the Qafë Koshovicë area, caught fire this evening.

The flames damaged part of the building’s façade, while no other material damage has been reported.

Të lidhura None found

After being alerted to the incident, firefighters arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Police and an investigative team are at the scene, where they are continuing checks to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.