In an address in Parliament, Democratic Party MP Ina Zhupa accused the majority of lacking accountability for police violence against protesters.

She addressed the Speaker of Parliament and criticized him for the unequal treatment of the language used by majority and opposition MPs.

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According to Zhupa, the Speaker had admonished Sali Berisha for his choice of words, but had not reacted to the insults and swear words that Taulant Balla, the head of the Socialist parliamentary group, had directed at the Democratic leader.

The Democratic MP also responded to Balla’s statements about MEPs, expressing concern over cases of violence against protesters and the lack of punishment for police officers.

“Mr. Speaker, you drew Mr. Berisha’s attention to his vocabulary, but you ignored the insults and swear words that the head of the Socialist Party parliamentary group directed at the Democratic Party leader. Shame has overtaken you. Since Mr. Balla sometimes likes to mention MEPs, let me mention them as well. How is it possible that today you don’t have a single police officer convicted or arrested? How is it possible that no one has found out who gouged out Erjon’s eye, or who tied Klevis to the railings, or who cracked Eva’s skull? You promote the minister for heroic behavior. You promote evil, so Albanians have no other choice but to take to the square and demand their freedom. On November 28, everyone to the square, everyone against this government,” she said.