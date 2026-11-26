The head of the Parliamentary Group of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), Arian Tahiri, has admitted that the party’s deputies initially opposed the return of the Law on Specialist Chambers to the Assembly, but the stance changed afterwards, after consultations with experts.

In a television appearance, Tahiri described this step as a political blow that the PDK took consciously, putting the interest of the appeal process ahead of partisan benefit.

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“It is a political blow for the PDK that was made consciously,” he said, adding that the party placed the interest of the appeal process above political gain.

This admission has revived the debate over the reasons that pushed the PDK to change its stance and over the consequences this action may have on its image and credibility with voters.

Commentator Gani Mehmeti and political analyst Eduard Gashi have spoken about these issues, giving their assessments of the PDK’s about-face and the impact such decisions can have on the relationship between politics, justice and state interest.

Mehmeti: The Law on the Specialist Chambers in The Hague was rushed

Commentator Gani Mehmeti sees the amendment of the Law on Kosovo’s Specialist Chambers in The Hague as rushed. According to him, even if such a law may have been necessary, it is essential to assess in advance the effects it will bring and whether it will achieve the purpose for which it is being undertaken.

“This does not mean that it was not necessary, perhaps for such a law. However, it is rushed and not well thought out as to how much effect it will have for the purpose,” Mehmeti said.

He recalls that adopting laws can be easier than withdrawing them, assessing that such actions should not depend only on whether a decision is or is not in favour of the party that took it.

“Sometimes there are laws that are easy to approve, but difficult to withdraw. This looks like a game. But such games are unacceptable, because they look like bad actions when we withdraw because it is not in our favour, or we would accept it only when it is in our favour. There are some things we cannot change, even more so when we have handed them from our hands to others, especially when it comes to the separation of justice, as in this case,” he declared.

Mehmeti stresses that initiatives for legal changes must be considered carefully and that their consequences must be analysed before concrete steps are taken.

“Such actions need long, detailed and deep thought before we take the initiative for changes,” Mehmeti said.

Clarifying that he is not talking about the justice or injustice of the Specialist Court, but about the amendment of the law, the commentator also raises a dilemma: what would happen to the decisions for the convicted and to the appeal processes if the Court were abolished.

“On the other hand, we are not talking here about justice or injustice, but about changing the law. Even if we abolished the Kosovo Specialist Court in The Hague today, who would make a decision on the release of the convicted in The Hague? Or would they have to keep this sentence until the end, when there would be no one to deal with the appeal, in whose hands the convicted currently remain, and we are waiting for their release.

Here there would be great confusion both with the law and with the decision on their release, because the question arises: who would be competent both to keep their sentence and to release them?” he asked.

Referring to Arian Tahiri’s statement, Mehmeti recalls that the PDK was initially against returning the law to the Assembly, but later changed its position. He assesses that, besides political calculations, the impact that such a decision can have on the country must also be taken into account.

“The head of the PDK Parliamentary Group, Arian Tahiri, has admitted that the party was initially against returning the Law on the Specialist Chambers to the Assembly, but later changed its position after consultations with experts.

He described this decision as a political blow for the PDK, which the party took consciously, placing the interest of the appeal process above political gain. But here attention would be needed so that the country, the state, does not suffer,” Mehmeti stresses.

According to him, the change of stance can also affect the party’s image before the electorate, while he considers the rush to amend the law as not well thought out.

“The PDK’s decision to change its stance on the Specialist Law should not have had to be an unavoidable political decision. They thought the withdrawal could affect the party’s image and credibility before the electorate, but it will probably reflect differently, or it was a poorly thought-out rush when it comes to amending the Specialist Law in The Hague,” he said.

Mehmeti assesses that this development shows the clash between party interest and what the PDK considers national interest. He also mentions the influence of messages from Kosovo’s allied countries in the party’s change of stance.

“When Arian Tahiri admits that this decision cost the PDK politically, it shows the clash between party interest and what the PDK considers national interest.

On the Law on Specialist Chambers, the PDK was influenced by messages from Kosovo’s allied countries, as is being said, and then asked President Justina Shiroka-Pula to return the law adopted in October to the Assembly for amendments.

And, after an agreement with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the parties agreed on a new legal initiative.

The European Union has earlier asked to be consulted if discussions on changing the law resume, while the United Kingdom has also reminded Kosovo of the importance of respecting international justice.

Despite all this, it seems that both the PDK and Kosovo are today between two fires, and the issue is complicated, since somewhere it apparently hurts, either for the convicted or for Kosovo.

Therefore we say that the Law on the amendment of the Specialist Chambers in The Hague was rushed,” Mehmeti concludes.

Gashi: National interest cannot be determined only by party statements

Meanwhile, political analyst Eduard Gashi assesses that changing a political stance does not necessarily constitute a sign of weakness, just as insisting on a stance is not always proof of political strength. According to him, the assessment must be based on the reasons, circumstances and consequences of the decision.

“In politics, changing a stance is not necessarily a sign of weakness, just as insisting on a stance is not necessarily proof of political strength. Everything depends on the reasons, circumstances and consequences of the decision.

If the PDK’s change of stance is based on sound legal arguments and on the professional assessment of experts, then it should be judged on this basis and not only through the prism of electoral benefit,” Gashi said.

He stresses that the debate on this issue must also be accompanied by an important historical and political distinction, underlining that Kosovo’s history and the efforts for liberation and state-building cannot be appropriated by political entities.

“But, in this debate, Kosovo must also make an important historical and political distinction.

The KLA is not the property of the PDK, just as the political and national legacy of President Ibrahim Rugova is not the exclusive property of today’s LDK.

We must distinguish the LDK of the period of peaceful resistance and the leadership of Ibrahim Rugova from the LDK as a political entity of today. The LDK of that time had the character of a broad popular movement. Rugova did not represent only the membership of a party, but a collective aspiration for freedom, independence and statehood.

In the same way, the KLA represented a mobilisation for the liberation of the country that went beyond the boundaries of party affiliation,” he stressed.

Gashi adds that historical eras must be distinguished from today’s political competition and that no party can claim exclusive ownership over national history.

“We must distinguish these historical eras from today’s inter-party competition. Organisational or political continuity does not imply exclusive ownership over national history.

Peaceful resistance, the liberation war, diplomacy and state-building are chapters of the history of the same people. They must not be treated as separate properties of political parties.

Kosovo is not the product of one party, but the result of the efforts and sacrifices of entire generations,” Gashi said.

Referring to Tahiri’s statement, the analyst says the issue goes beyond the PDK and is linked to the relationship between a party’s electoral interest and its responsibility to the state.

“Mr Tahiri’s statement raises an issue that goes beyond the PDK: the relationship between a party’s electoral interest and its responsibility to the state.

National interest cannot be determined only by the statements of political parties. It must be argued through the Constitution, the rule of law, the protection of human rights and the preservation of the international credibility of the Republic of Kosovo.

No party automatically gains the moral right to represent the national interest just because it declares that it has sacrificed its own electoral interest. This is demonstrated through actions, transparency and concrete results,” he declared.

According to Gashi, Kosovo needs a political culture in which justice, history and patriotism are not turned into tools for party gain.

“Kosovo needs a political culture in which justice is not measured by electoral percentages, history is not used as party capital and patriotism is not monopolised by anyone.

Protecting the dignity of the liberation war does not exclude respect for the independence of justice. Guaranteeing a fair judicial process, the presumption of innocence and respect for the dignity of victims are principles that must coexist in a democratic state,” Gashi stressed.

Finally, the analyst underlines that state decisions have long-term consequences and that national interest must serve as the criterion for assessing political actions.

“Political parties are temporary, while the Republic is an intergenerational project. Elections repeat every few years, but the consequences of state decisions can be inherited for decades.

Therefore, national interest should not be an argument for winning the next political battle, but a criterion for judging every political battle.

Kosovo’s history does not begin and does not end with any party. It also belongs to those who have never had a party membership card, but who gave everything for the country’s freedom,” Eduard Gashi concludes.