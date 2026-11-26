In the early hours of Thursday morning, a tanker capable of carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of oil sank about 46 kilometers off the coast of Ibiza, Spain.

The incident caused the death of one crew member, according to Reuters.

Të lidhura None found

The vessel in question is the tanker “Med Emre,” registered under the Maltese flag, which had set sail from Algeciras bound for Barcelona. Authorities in the Balearic Islands said the vessel had a carrying capacity of up to 7,000 tonnes of oil.

At the time of the accident, 17 people were on board and were rescued by emergency teams. Unfortunately, one of them did not survive and died after arriving at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza.

Six others were admitted to two hospitals with minor injuries, mainly related to hypothermia. Five crew members were sent to Valencia, while five others, who were in good health, remained on board a rescue vessel.

After the ship sank, Spanish authorities declared level 2 of the national plan for marine pollution emergencies, the second-highest in severity. The specialized vessel “Clara Campoamor,” equipped to respond in the event of hydrocarbon spills, was sent to the scene, along with an aircraft to monitor the sea area. Three helicopters and several merchant ships that were near the accident area also took part in the operation.

The main concern of the authorities remains the possible environmental impact, as the waters northeast of Ibiza serve as a habitat for sea turtles, dolphins and the seabird “Balearic shearwater,” which is considered among the most threatened species in Europe. Large underwater meadows of Posidonia oceanica, which is essential for marine biodiversity, also extend across this area.

The regional government of the Balearic Islands is gathering data to analyze the circumstances of the event and possible consequences before making decisions on the next steps.