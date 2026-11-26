Economic modeling data from “Analitika” for the period 2026–2030 show that a stronger excise policy can help reduce smoking and increase budget revenues. This model was presented at the national conference “From data to policies: How to reduce the cost of smoking?”, organized in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the analysis, the current minimum excise standards of the European Union would not be sufficient to significantly reduce smoking. With an annual increase in the specific excise duty of 15 percent, smoking prevalence could fall to approximately 46.1 percent by 2030, while total tax revenues are projected at around 542 million euros. If the annual increase were to reach 18 percent, prevalence would drop to around 45 percent and revenues would reach approximately 573 million euros. The most ambitious scenario examined foresees prevalence falling to around 44 percent, with total tax revenues expected to reach around 602 million euros by 2030.

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The results of the latest national survey conducted by Analitika with 1,065 adults confirm the need for a more effective excise policy. Although the average price of a pack of classic cigarettes rose from 1.73 to 2.72 euros, wages increased at a significantly faster pace. Compared with 2020, cigarette prices recorded an increase of 57.6 percent, while average net wages rose by 90.4 percent. As a result, the share of the price of a pack of cigarettes in the average wage fell by 17.3 percent, which shows that cigarettes have become more affordable. This demonstrates that price increases alone are not enough if the real economic affordability of tobacco products is not reduced.

The analysis stresses that three priority measures are needed: stronger and predictable excise increases, tracking inflation, wage growth and the real affordability of cigarettes; strengthening prevention and support for quitting smoking, especially among young people and vulnerable groups; as well as the continuous enforcement of the ban on smoking in enclosed public places and control of sales to minors.