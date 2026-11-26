Tomor Alizoti: Balluku should go to prison, you want to declare the Prime Minister’s Office a protected area

This Thursday, during his speech in Parliament, Democratic Party MP Tomor Alizoti opposed in the Assembly the normative act on gatherings, describing it as a restriction of citizens’ right to protest.

Alizoti stated that Albanians have far more reasons to protest than citizens of other European countries, comparing the situation in Albania with those in France and Italy.

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Alizoti brought up the case of Belinda Balluku, saying that she should be put in prison and that citizens have their right to protest.

“Albania’s greatest achievement after a totalitarian system, which surpasses North Korea, is the normative act on gatherings. If there are reasons to protest in Albania, they are a thousand times those of any European. If a French person has 100 reasons to protest, an Albanian has 1,000 reasons to protest. If you take Italy, again Albanians have thousands of reasons to protest. How can an Albanian citizen watch as the governing dome, former deputy prime ministers, some are on the run and some are to be pursued and put in prison, and half the government is in prison and the rest is going to prison, how can you stop a citizen from protesting with a normative act?”

According to him, this normative act is a disgrace and damages democracy, while he said that the majority is afraid of protests.

“You make normative acts to stop protests. Democracy has only one element, which is protest. You are afraid of protest, but protest keeps democracy alive,” Alizoti said, stressing that “they also want to declare the Prime Minister’s Office a protected area.”