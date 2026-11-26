Sali Berisha, head of the Democratic Party, has blocked the parliament podium and leveled strong accusations against the head of the Socialist parliamentary group, Taulant Balla. He accused him of links to crime and openly called him a “criminal.”

Berisha declared that after the 1945 parliament, this is the most criminal legislature in Albania’s history. He added that in that parliament serial murderers had taken seats, while today in the hall there are common criminals, traffickers and people who ordered killings, specifically mentioning Taulant Bego Yaris, whom he called by several surnames.

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According to him, state documents show that in 2017 a judge and a prosecutor, whom he described as dishonest, erased the recordings proving that Taulant Balla had ordered murders. After that, the murder orders had continued.

Addressing Balla in harsh tones, Berisha told him to raise his head high, but added that he cannot because he has the face of a criminal. He stressed that Balla belongs in prison and that his phone with number 399 was used to order murders.

Berisha also mentioned a communication dated 20/2/2020, where Target wrote to Pini that it had been agreed with Tao not to seek other tenders except those previously agreed. According to him, this message was forwarded to Taulant Balla (Tao), who was given a deadline until December and he responded to this guarantee.