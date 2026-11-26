SPAK’s cooperating witness sinks Olta Xhaçka: Who is the adviser that appears in the file?

A SPAK investigation, launched with the clear aim of “cross-examining” Tirana Mayor Erjon Veliaj, has led to the opening of other investigative files, involving his brother Arbër Veliaj and the couple Socialist Party MP Olta Xhaçka and former Socialist Party MP Artan Gaçi.

Journalist Elton Qyno has learned that the initial evidence that led to the opening of these cases at SPAK consists of communications and notes found on the seized computer and phone of Adela Kondakçi, the personal finance manager of Ajola Xoxa.

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Adela Kondakçi today enjoys the status of SPAK cooperating witness and, according to the investigative file, she had working relationships with the finances of former mayor Jorgo Goro.

It was from this criminal case of Jorgo Goro that SPAK moved on to Adela Kondakçi and then “leaped” to the file involving Erjon Veliaj, Ajola Xoxa, Arbër Veliaj, and has now delved into a series of bank transactions linked to the couple Olta Xhaçka and Artan Gaçi.

Some notes seized from the computer of financier Adela Kondakçi and communications on her phone showed several monetary payments directly linked to Socialist Party MP and former Defense Minister Olta Xhaçka and her husband Artan Gaçi.

These materials have led to the launch of a new investigation for corruption and money laundering, against MP Olta Xhaçka, Artan Gaçi and other persons, including Ardi Hysa, former adviser to Olta Xhaçka during the period when she headed the Ministry of Defense.

Regarding this matter, SPAK has also taken the testimony of Adela Kondakçi, who had been under investigation in the Veliaj file, providing details about the notes she kept of payments in lekë on behalf of the couple.

Based on this evidence, one month ago SPAK invited the couple Artan Gaçi and Olta Xhaçka to the Special Prosecution Office, where they were notified of charges of “passive corruption” and “laundering of proceeds of crime”.

The name of Ardit Hysa also emerges in this story. It is suspected that he may have served as an intermediary for interests linked to the Xhaçka–Gaçi couple, including financial operations in Vienna. The suspicion relates to his former role close to the minister and to the Austrian track of the investigation.

The suspected transactions in Austria amount to hundreds of thousands of euros and belong to the period when Xhaçka headed the Ministry of Defense.

This concerns a corruption scheme in tenders with secret procedures for the purchase of armaments and ammunition by the Ministry of Defense.

According to sources close to SPAK, the case involves several transactions of hundreds of thousands of euros carried out at a bank in Austria. The bank transactions date from the period when Olta Xhaçka headed the Ministry of Defense.

This ministry carried out tender procedures for the purchase of weapons and ammunition from a private entity. Sources close to SPAK clarified that the share of euros intended for Minister Xhaçka was transferred to a bank in Austria, where the euros were later withdrawn by a former adviser of hers and her husband Artan Gaçi.

SPAK claims to have obtained evidence on the phones of Artan Gaçi and Adela Kondakçi and that in some cases, through this phone, discussions were held with third parties and with the then Minister of Defense, Olta Xhaçka herself.

The conversations concern the withdrawal of financial sums from a bank in Austria. To verify these conversations, the Special Prosecution Office SPAK had to send a letter rogatory to Austria, in order to obtain the entire documentary file at the Austrian bank and a series of other evidence.

After the response arrived from Austria, SPAK prosecutors understood that the transactions were directly linked to financial benefit for the married couple Olta Xhaçka and Artan Gaçi.

We recall that one year ago, an investigation was launched against Artan Gaçi by prosecutor Olsi Dado, which was set in motion after a complaint filed by Fredi Beleri regarding the alienation of properties in the southern coastal area.

But this investigation was later dismissed by the Special Prosecution Office and subsequently upheld by the country’s courts.

Meanwhile, a new file has now revealed new evidence, so prosecutor Olsi Dado has registered the file on charges of “laundering of proceeds of crime” and “passive corruption of public officials.” /Syri.net