Toshkovski: Seven women also lost their lives in 2022 and 2018, but no one sought the resignation of the interior minister at the time

Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said society must stop deceiving itself and start speaking honestly about violence against women. During an event as part of the “16 Days of Activism” campaign under the motto “We act united, determined against violence,” he said he would speak with figures, which unfortunately carry behind them names, surnames, lost lives and a lot of pain.

He pointed out that during 2026, seven murders of women were recorded, all with first and last names known to the public, while there were just as many cases in 2022 as well.

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“Do you remember the names of the victims from 2022? These are not just numbers. Seven women lost their lives to domestic violence in 2022. Do you remember any of their names? Likewise, seven women died from domestic violence in 2018 as well. Do any of today’s protesters, whose anger I understand, just as I understand the dissatisfaction and disappointment, remember the name of any of the women who were killed in 2018?” Toshkovski asked.

The minister added that this topic must be addressed openly, because it is one of the most serious social wounds in Macedonia. According to him, only by accepting this reality will it be easier to determine what should be done in the future and how to act.

“Is the police the only institution that should intervene, or are there other structures that should take responsibility, including non-governmental organizations and above all the family? Apparently, for the fourth time in two years, an interpellation will be sought against the Interior Minister, but I do not remember any of those who today try to blame the minister from VMRO-DPMNE having demanded the resignation of the then minister in 2022, when we had the same seven femicides,” he stressed.

“That is their right, but they are deceiving themselves and trying to deceive the people by claiming that what they call a priority today was also a priority in 2022 and 2018. But when they were in power, it was not so. Even then, the seven femicide victims had first and last names, just as they do today,” Toshkovski concluded.