Accused of corruption in elections, the mayor of Vau i Dejës appears before GJKKO

This Thursday, the mayor of Vau i Dejës, Kristian Shkreli, appeared before the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), where a decision against him is expected.

Shkreli is accused of active corruption in elections.

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Today’s session is expected to determine the court’s stance regarding the criminal case against the mayor. Meanwhile, the GJKKO decision is expected to be made public at the conclusion of the judicial review.

What is Shkreli accused of?

The Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) has sent for trial the Mayor of Vau i Dejës, Kristian Shkreli, accused of the criminal offense of “active corruption in elections”.

According to SPAK’s official announcement, from telephone interceptions, field observations, and other investigative actions, it has emerged that Shkreli was involved in unlawful activities during the parliamentary elections of May 11, 2025.

The investigations have revealed that during the election campaign, the Mayor of Vau i Dejës promised and offered material benefits to the voters of the village of Stajkë, in exchange for voting in a certain way, in support of the Social Democratic Party of Albania.

SPAK informs that it has closed the investigations and sent the case file to the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) for judicial review.