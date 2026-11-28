With red and black flags over their shoulders, the gathering of citizens begins for the national protest at Skanderbeg Square: Albania is not for sale!

This Saturday, November 28, 2026, the gathering of citizens has begun at Skanderbeg Square, where the national protest against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to be held.

Numerous citizens have been seen arriving at the square, with some of them carrying red and black flags over their shoulders, as a sign of participation in the rally announced today, on the 114th anniversary of Independence.

Të lidhura None found

The atmosphere in the square is accompanied by chants and protest messages, while the gathering of participants continues before the start of the rally.

“Albania is not for sale” and “Rama to prison, Berisha to prison” are some of the chants heard from the square.