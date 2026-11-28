Solemn flag-raising ceremony held in Vlora, attended by the heads of state of Albania and Kosovo (VIDEO)

A solemn ceremony to raise the National Flag was held in Vlora as part of the 114th anniversary of the Declaration of Albania’s Independence.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic, Bajram Begaj; Kosovo President Justina Shiroka Pula, who is making her first official visit to Albania since taking office; Prime Minister Edi Rama; Prime Minister Albin Kurti; and Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi.

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Also present were the mayor of Vlora, the prefect of the county, local members of parliament, representatives of religious communities and citizens, who joined the commemorative ceremony in the city where Albania’s Independence was declared 114 years ago.

The ceremony continued with tributes at the monumental resting place of Ismail Qemali, where the heads of state laid wreaths.