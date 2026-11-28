In Barcelona, intubated intensive care patients are taken to the seaside as part of their treatment

An unusual program at Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar gives intensive care patients the opportunity to go to the coast, even when their health is serious and requires continuous medical care and support.

Lying in hospital beds, the patients are taken to the seaside promenade under the care of doctors and nurses. Throughout the visit, they remain connected to equipment that monitors and controls their vital functions.

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The initiative was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, hospital staff sought to offer patients who had spent a long time in intensive care an opportunity to temporarily leave the hospital environment.

Over time, it became clear that the experience served more than simply providing a change of scenery. The clinical head of the intensive care unit says that spending time by the sea helps reduce anxiety and improves patients’ well-being.

Among those who have benefited from the program is Luis Crespo. He was taken out of intensive care and brought to Barcelona’s coast, accompanied by the medical team and connected to ventilation equipment.

The effects of the program are being examined through a study launched in 2022, which aims to assess the impact of trips to the sea on the speed and quality of recovery among intensive care patients.

The data-collection phase has been completed, while the study is nearing the end of its analysis. The publication of the full results is expected during 2027.

In addition to trips to the seaside, the hospital has also considered using virtual reality, with the aim of helping improve patients’ emotional well-being during their stay in intensive care.