November 28 brings Albania and Kosovo’s leaders together in Vlora as the 114th anniversary of independence is commemorated

Vlora was the center of the November 28 ceremonies this year, with a ceremony to raise the national flag held near the Independence Monument to mark the 114th anniversary of Albania’s declaration of independence.

President Bajram Begaj, Prime Minister Edi Rama and Speaker of Parliament Niko Peleshi attended the event. The ceremony was also attended by local government officials, representatives of religious communities and citizens.

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Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula and Prime Minister Albin Kurti also took part in the tributes.

Following the national anthem, the heads of state institutions laid wreaths near the Independence Monument. The gesture was dedicated to the figures and all those who contributed to the historic efforts of Albanians for freedom and the creation of the state.

Vlora is closely associated with this major event, as on November 28, 1912, Ismail Qemali declared Albania’s independence and raised the national flag, marking a decisive moment in Albanian history.

Even 114 years later, November 28 is celebrated as Flag Day and remains one of the most important holidays for Albanians in Albania, Kosovo, other Albanian-inhabited territories and the diaspora.