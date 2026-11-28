This Saturday, November 28, 2026, Albanians from the diaspora are joining the national November 28 protest in Tirana.

A convoy of vehicles covered with red-and-black flags has arrived in Shkodër and set off toward the capital, where it is expected to join citizens gathered in Skënderbej Square.

Të lidhura None found

Participants say that this time they have returned to their homeland not only to celebrate Independence Day, but also to join the protest and demand political change.

They stress that the return of Albanians from the diaspora is driven by the desire to put an end to the political transition and set the country on the path toward normal politics.

“The diaspora’s anger—we are all returning to the homeland together. This time we are not returning for the lesser evil, as Edi Rama says, but to find a political solution and put an end to the transition.

Once we return the country to normal politics, we will also achieve national unity. We are here to celebrate and to protest. After we remove Rama, the celebration will belong to all Albanians, wherever they may be,” the participants say.

The convoy from the north is expected to continue its journey toward Tirana, where it will join other Albanians who have come from various cities and from abroad for the November 28 rally, which is expected to draw a massive turnout.