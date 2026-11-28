Independence Day/ Citizens protest near Flag Square in Vlora: Down with the government, down with the dictatorship

This Saturday, citizens of Vlora gathered in protest near Flag Square, where the solemn ceremony for the raising of the National Flag was taking place at the same time to mark the 114th anniversary of the Proclamation of Albania’s Independence.

The protesters attempted to approach the area where the ceremony was being held, but were stopped by a police cordon. Despite this, they continued chanting against the government, shouting: “Down with the government” and “Down with the dictatorship.”

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The protest in Vlora is taking place on the same day as a national protest called in Tirana against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Citizens from various cities across the country, as well as Albanians from the diaspora, have joined the rally.

Meanwhile, in the capital, protesters have begun gathering in Skanderbeg Square, while citizens from the districts, along with members of the diaspora, have also set out for Tirana.