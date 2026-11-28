Two tankers hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz, blockade imposed

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that two oil tankers had encountered mines in the Strait of Hormuz, but did not disclose their names or identities.

In recent weeks, Iranian military authorities have reported an increasing number of explosions involving ships that encountered mines in this strategic maritime corridor. Meanwhile, Washington says it has carried out an extensive operation to clear the area of mines.

Të lidhura None found

Before the war in the Middle East began on February 28, following United States and Israeli attacks on Iran, around 20% of global oil exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Since then, Tehran has repeatedly targeted ships attempting to pass through the strait without its approval, while the United States has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.