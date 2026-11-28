November 27 marks Kosovo Security Force (KSF) Day, a date associated with the establishment, development and transformation of this institution into a force with important responsibilities for the country’s defense.

In recent years, the KSF has expanded its professional capabilities, invested in modern weapons and technology, and strengthened cooperation with allied states and international partners.

Të lidhura None found

A major turning point in this process came after the adoption of laws in December 2018, when a new phase in the development of defense capabilities began. The recruitment and training of new personnel, the purchase of military equipment, the development of operational capabilities and participation in international cooperation have all been part of this transformation.

Experts stress that creating a modern force does not depend solely on purchasing weapons. It also requires integrated command-and-control systems, operational readiness, military intelligence, functional logistics and the capacity to respond to various threats.

The growing role of drones, air-defense systems, electronic warfare and intelligence technologies makes a long-term strategy for the KSF’s development essential. In this context, cooperation with NATO and strategic partners, as well as the creation of a domestic defense industry, are also considered important.

Retired Major General Prof. Dr. Muhamet Racaj and security expert Arben Dashevci spoke to “Bota sot” about these developments and challenges. They analyzed the KSF’s progress, the need for new investments, air defense, military technology, domestic ammunition production and cooperation with allies.

Racaj: KSF has made progress, but capabilities must be turned into operational abilities

Retired Major General Prof. Dr. Muhamet Racaj has praised the KSF’s progress in equipment, weapons, training, personnel professionalization and international cooperation. According to him, the main challenge remains turning these investments into full operational capabilities.

Racaj said that the KSF’s transition from an initial security structure into a force with a military mandate, based on laws adopted by the Assembly in 2018, is an important institutional process. He stressed that this transformation requires time, sustained funding, professional preparation and uninterrupted cooperation with strategic allies.

According to him, the KSF has advanced in several key areas, but a distinction must be made between possessing new systems and being able to use them in a coordinated manner. Racaj underlined that a modern military is not built solely by purchasing weapons, but also by creating a comprehensive system of command, control, communications, intelligence, logistics and operational support.

Data published by the Government of Kosovo and cited by Racaj show that investments in weapons between 2021 and 2025 reached approximately 430 million euros. Between 2018 and 2020, these investments amounted to less than four million euros.

During the same period, 2,705 new soldiers were recruited, while 3,325 KSF members received training at the academies of allied countries. The defense budget for 2025 was reported at 208 million euros.

Among the systems included in the KSF’s arsenal, Racaj mentioned Javelin anti-tank weapons, Bayraktar and SkyDagger drones, modern artillery and other weapons systems.

He described agreements to establish a domestic defense industry, including an ammunition factory, as steps of strategic importance. At the same time, he said that the goal of purchasing American Black Hawk helicopters would help increase capabilities for transport, medical evacuation and operational support.

However, Racaj warned that results should not be measured solely by the amount of money invested or the number of pieces of equipment purchased, but by the force’s actual ability to use them in the field.

He explained that contracting, payment, delivery and putting a military system into service are separate stages. Likewise, comparisons between 2018–2020 and 2021–2025 should take into account the change in the KSF’s legal mandate after 2018.

Racaj said that today the KSF has greater capabilities, more equipment and more professional opportunities than in the past. However, preparedness for threats cannot be assessed solely by the number of soldiers and the quantity of weapons.

According to him, combat readiness, rapid response, coordination between units, the chain of command, military intelligence and the ability to operate in various operational circumstances are equally important indicators.

Speaking about security in the region, the retired major general called on Kosovo to closely monitor the development of Serbia’s military capabilities.

According to SIPRI data for 2025 cited by Racaj, Serbia spent approximately 2.78 billion dollars on its military, while Kosovo spent around 234.5 million dollars.

According to him, the difference between the two countries is approximately twelvefold. Racaj said Kosovo should continue developing its defense capabilities, but without entering an uncontrolled arms race.

He stressed that the weapons the KSF is obtaining from allied states and NATO partners are defensive in nature. For this reason, anti-tank systems, including Javelin, should not be interpreted as evidence of any aggressive intent, but as means of defending Kosovo’s territory and sovereignty.

According to Racaj, reactions from some media outlets in Belgrade that portray the modernization of the KSF as a threat should be analyzed on the basis of facts, while distinguishing between defensive capabilities and aggressive intentions.

Capabilities that still require development

Racaj said Kosovo must build a balanced force with integrated land, air, intelligence and defense capabilities.

Among the main priorities, he listed air defense, drone systems and counter-drone equipment, military intelligence, secure communications, logistics, maintenance, cyber defense and electronic warfare.

According to him, merely purchasing surveillance and attack drones is not enough. The KSF must also develop counter-drone capabilities, known as C-UAS, as well as modern systems for detecting and neutralizing air threats.

He also said that modern structures are needed to collect, analyze and distribute military information in real time.

Another important need, he said, is secure and integrated communications and command systems capable of resisting electronic interference and cyberattacks.

Without these elements, even the most modern weapons cannot be used to their full capacity, Racaj stressed. He also mentioned the need for investment in modern artillery, anti-tank systems, armored vehicles, military transport, medical capabilities and logistical support.

Racaj also referred to an assessment by the Kosovo Centre for Security Studies, published on October 29, 2026. According to him, the assessment highlights the need for institutional consolidation, oversight, logistics, maintenance and interoperability with NATO.

Technology and cooperation with allies

The retired major general said technology has become a decisive factor in operational success in modern conflicts.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, he stressed that the use of drones, electronic intelligence, reconnaissance systems, cyberwarfare and the ability to identify and strike targets accurately have changed the way military operations are conducted.

Racaj called for military technology to be treated as a strategic priority. According to him, investments in drones must be accompanied by air-defense and counter-drone systems, while the information gathered must be integrated into command-and-control structures.

He warned that modern equipment is not enough if specialized personnel are lacking to operate, maintain and integrate it.

Regarding international cooperation, Racaj singled out relations with the United States, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Germany and other NATO countries.

According to him, this cooperation should include joint exercises, equipment standardization, military education, intelligence sharing and operational interoperability.

He called for continued close coordination with KFOR, which, within the framework of its mandate, remains responsible for security and for creating a safe environment in Kosovo.

Domestic defense industry

Racaj described the development of a domestic defense industry as an issue of particular strategic importance.

According to him, Kosovo should not be merely a buyer of imported weapons, but should gradually create capabilities to produce ammunition, drones, technological equipment and other military assets.

He described the establishment of an ammunition factory as an important step. However, the process must be accompanied by investment in scientific research, technology, innovation and cooperation among defense institutions, universities and the private sector.

Such a development, according to Racaj, would increase supply security, help the economy and create a specialized workforce.

Kosovo’s strategic objective, he said, should be to build a professional, modern and disciplined force that is fully interoperable with NATO standards.

According to him, the KSF’s transformation must be supported by a long-term strategy, clear planning, sustainable funding and institutional oversight.

Racaj stressed that a state’s security is guaranteed not only by the number of soldiers or the quantity of weapons. It also depends on the ability to prevent threats, confront them and protect citizens, territory and state institutions.

According to him, peace is preserved through strong institutions, professional readiness, strategic partnerships and credible defense capabilities.

In his message for November 27, he said the KSF should represent professionalism, discipline, responsibility and the trust of citizens as an institution of the state and of the protection of all citizens.

The retired major general congratulated the Kosovo Security Force on its day and expressed his respect for all its members for their service, dedication and responsibility toward the Republic of Kosovo.

Dashevci: Operational capabilities expected to be completed by the end of 2027

Security expert Arben Dashevci said the KSF has made significant progress and is currently much better prepared to address security threats than in previous years.

He said operational capabilities have advanced considerably and that the force’s transformation is progressing rapidly.

Dashevci stated that the KSF is in the process of completing its operational capabilities and that the transformation has proceeded at a record pace. According to him, the force is also expected to participate in the peacekeeping mission in Gaza.

He recalled that the KSF has previously participated in international missions at the request of strategic partners from NATO or the United States, achieving professional successes in cooperation with international partners.

According to Dashevci, the progress achieved shows that the KSF is prepared to respond to security challenges. He predicted that by the end of 2027, the force will have fully completed its operational capabilities.

However, the expert stressed that building a modern and sustainable force requires the completion of several capabilities that are still lacking.

Among them, Dashevci mentioned the air fleet, specifically helicopters, as well as the completion of factories for ammunition and drones.

He placed particular emphasis on investment in military technology, drones, air-defense systems and intelligence capabilities.

The importance of these investments is decisive, Dashevci said, because the world is living in the age of technology and the KSF is following this direction.