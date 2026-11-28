Memeti: Happy November 28, a holiday banned in the Preševo Valley but alive in Albanian hearts

Visar Memeti, the Albanian member of Serbia’s Assembly, conveyed his greetings for November 28, Flag Day, noting that the holiday is still not permitted in the Preševo Valley.

In a statement published on Facebook, Memeti said that the institutional ban cannot extinguish the holiday in the souls and hearts of Albanians.

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“Happy November 28, Flag Day!

Although, unfortunately, this holiday continues to be banned in the Preševo Valley, it can never be banned from our hearts and souls.

Happy November 28!” Memeti wrote.