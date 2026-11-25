VLEN says the country needs solutions, not new elections. According to the party, the priority remains implementing the government program and fulfilling the commitments made to citizens. Izet Mexhiti said those who have been predicting elections every three months since the government was formed should explain themselves to their voters.

“We are interested in solutions, not elections. Citizens do not need elections when there is an absolute majority in parliament. We have a program before us, along with the tasks and promises we need to deliver,” said Izet Mexhiti, co-chair of VLEN.

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Meanwhile, the opposition has not made a date for early parliamentary elections a condition for supporting the laws. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said he had no information about such a request.

“I have no information that the opposition is demanding a date for early elections as a precondition for supporting the laws,” said Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister.

Various dates for early parliamentary elections have been circulating for several months. Opposition representatives have mentioned April, June or, at the latest, September as possible dates. However, Mickoski said a few days ago that parliamentary elections would be held in April 2028, while a technical government would be formed at the end of December 2027. It will be the last government of this kind.