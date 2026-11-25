Ukrainian drone attack on Savalyeka base puts five Russian fighter jets out of service

A Russian military air base was targeted by Ukrainian drones. According to Kyiv, the attack damaged five fighter jets that Moscow uses in missile and bombing operations against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said the target was Savalyeka air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow. Russian authorities did not immediately respond to the Ukrainian claims.

Të lidhura None found

Ukraine’s military said three MiG-31s, which can launch hypersonic missiles, and two Su-34 fighter-bombers were damaged. According to the statement, all five aircraft were put out of service for a period of time.

The strike follows a series of Ukrainian operations in recent days. Russian ships in waters near Libya and in the Gulf of Finland have also been targeted.

Last week, Ukrainian forces also struck the road section of the bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which is of strategic importance to Moscow.

Kyiv aims to reduce Russia’s military capabilities as it faces renewed attacks on its energy infrastructure and increasingly frequent Russian strikes on cities near the front line.

Ukrainian operations have also targeted Russian ballistic missile launch systems used against Ukrainian territory. Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara said this week that Ukraine had destroyed 16 launchers of this type in recent months.

Repeated drone attacks have also affected Russia’s oil sector. According to industry sources cited in reports, oil refining at Russian refineries has fallen by 45% since the end of October.

Ukrainian authorities have said they will continue to strike Russian energy targets as long as Moscow continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.