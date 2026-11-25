Marta Kos at Parliament tomorrow: Albania’s EU negotiations to be the main topic of talks with MPs

Tomorrow, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will meet with representatives of institutions and MPs at the Parliament of Albania. The EU accession negotiations process will be at the center of the discussion.

The meeting is being organized by the National Council for European Integration (KKIE) and will be attended by its co-chairs, Taulant Balla and Jorida Tabaku.

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According to a statement from Parliament, following the opening remarks, representatives of interest groups and parliamentary committees will speak. They will present their assessments of progress in the negotiations and the challenges facing the process.

Representatives of parliamentary groups and MPs will then join the discussion and share their views on the negotiations with the European Union. The meeting will conclude with remarks by Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.