Accused of pretending to have cancer for more than a decade, 34-year-old suspected of receiving $200,000

A 34-year-old woman from Maryland, USA, is suspected of telling relatives, friends and her husband for years that she had cancer and was receiving medical treatment.

Prosecutors allege that Alexandra “Lexi” Thomas raised about $200,000 through donations presented as help with her treatment. Investigators say the funds were allegedly spent on clothing, travel and entertainment, rather than medical care.

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Thomas was arrested in Maryland on November 19 and charged with two counts of theft: one involving an amount of up to $10,000 and the other an amount of up to $25,000. At her first court hearing on November 23, prosecutors said she had received approximately $200,000 from people who believed they were helping a cancer patient.

The Baltimore Banner reported that authorities have so far spoken with 22 people who allegedly gave Thomas money because they believed her story.

Her husband, Gavin Hannan, learned of her claims about having cancer and undergoing treatment when the couple met in 2017. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Thomas had told him she was the sole survivor of a clinical trial in which 22 other patients had taken part and died.

She claimed that after recovering from blood cancer, she developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma as a result of her treatments. Court documents say Thomas described her case as so rare that she was being followed by a team of about 80 doctors, including prominent American specialist Anthony Fauci.

Hannan and Thomas married in December 2019. Less than a year later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he moved in with his parents for 18 months, saying he wanted to protect his wife from the risk of infection.

In court documents, Hannan said that even when they lived together, Thomas would leave several times a month for clinical trials she claimed to be undergoing. She would be away for three to four days or nights and told him that family members were not allowed to attend these procedures, while communication had to go through the medical team.

Prosecutors suspect the scheme was carefully planned. They say Thomas created a fake email address and presented it as the address of a renowned international cancer specialist. She used it to communicate with relatives and friends and make her story seem credible.

On one occasion, according to prosecutors, she emailed a friend from this address and persuaded her to spend Christmas quarantining with her instead of celebrating with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas’s sister, Sabrina, began questioning the diagnosis as early as 2020. This caused a rift in the family, and Sabrina distanced herself from the other family members.

Hannan defended his wife at the time. According to an investigation by the podcast The LexiCON, he sent an email saying he had spoken with her doctors and confirmed the diagnosis.

However, the investigation alleges that Thomas wrote the email herself, using her husband’s account. Meanwhile, she organized events and fundraisers and sold promotional merchandise, saying the money would be used for her medical care.

Hannan began to have doubts in August 2025, after nearly six years of marriage, when he started to think the diagnosis might have been fabricated. In his court filing, he said he discovered that the doctors she had named had no records of Thomas ever being their patient.

He also claimed that the conferences where she said she had spoken had either not taken place or had no records confirming her attendance. The photos allegedly posted on social media to illustrate her experience with the illness were, it is suspected, taken from the internet, belonged to other patients and had been altered.

According to her husband, Thomas also edited images for fundraising, including a photo of herself bald that appeared on GoFundMe. In October 2026, Hannan filed a petition to annul the marriage.

After the allegations emerged, GoFundMe said it does not tolerate misuse of its platform or the exploitation of donors’ generosity.

In a statement to People magazine, the company said: “GoFundMe has absolutely no tolerance for the misuse of our platform and the exploitation of donors’ generosity.”

GoFundMe said it would cooperate with authorities investigating people suspected of wrongdoing. Thomas was released after posting $10,000 bail. At the time the report was published, she had not yet entered a guilty or not guilty plea to the two charges.