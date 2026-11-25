EU disputes the legality of US tariffs: Europe faces high exposure to overproduction

The European Union has strongly disputed the legality of the new tariffs announced by Washington.

The United States is defending the measures on the grounds that its main trading partners are supporting domestic producers through subsidies that Washington considers illegal.

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European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill said the EU “strongly rejects this idea.” He stressed that Europe, by contrast, is one of the regions most affected by overproduction, particularly overproduction originating in China.

Brussels also expressed regret over the “lack of joint action” on the issue.

In July 2025, the European Union and the United States signed a tariff agreement following the trade war that US President Donald Trump launched on several fronts.

It is not yet known how Washington’s latest announcement will affect the future of the agreement.