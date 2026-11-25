On Thursday, November 26, the weather in Albania is expected to deteriorate significantly. IGJEO forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, as well as a risk of flooding and landslides in several counties.

Shkodra is expected to be the hardest-hit county, with very heavy rainfall. Heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast in Kukës, Dibër and Lezhë, while heavy rain is expected in Durrës, Tiranë, Vlorë and Gjirokastër. Moderate rainfall is forecast in Elbasan and Fier, with the possibility of locally heavy rain. Thunderstorms will affect the entire country.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Institute of Geosciences, flash floods in small mountain rivers and landslides are possible in Shkodra, Kukës, Vlorë and Gjirokastër.

Localized flooding may also occur in urban areas of the counties of Shkodra, Kukës, Dibër, Lezhë, Durrës, Vlorë and Gjirokastër. The risk will depend on the condition of the drainage systems.

Heavy rainfall is expected to increase water flows in the Drin-Bunë, Mat, Ishëm, Erzen, Shkumbin, Seman and Vjosë rivers.

On Thursday, minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 11 to 17°C along the coast, from 12 to 18°C in lowland areas and from 3 to 13°C in mountainous areas. Winds will be moderate across most of the country, while strong to very strong winds are expected along the coast.