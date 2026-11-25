The Budget Committee, chaired by Enver Haliti, met today and reviewed and approved draft laws and financial reports, including loan agreements for healthcare investments.

Minister of Finance Hekuran Murati presented the Draft Law on the Ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Kosovo and the Council of Europe Development Bank, concerning the project “Improving secondary and tertiary healthcare.”

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According to Murati, the agreement provides for investments of 41 million euros in seven regional hospitals and the clinics of the University Clinical Center of Kosovo.

Following its review and discussion, the draft law received seven votes in favor, none against and one abstention.

The commission also reviewed the Draft Law on the Ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Republic of Kosovo and the European Investment Bank, aimed at improving medical equipment and infrastructure.

Murati explained that the investments are intended to equip and modernize public hospitals. They include the purchase of hospital and diagnostic equipment, ultrasound systems and operating-room equipment, as well as the necessary renovations.

The agreement received the support of six deputies; there were no votes against or abstentions.

During the meeting, the commission also reviewed the Draft Law on the amendment and supplementation of the Law on the Establishment of the Deposit Insurance System for Financial Institutions in Kosovo, as amended and supplemented by Law No. 04/L-133. Hekuran Murati presented the draft law, which was approved by a majority of the deputies’ votes.

The minister also presented the annual financial report on the Budget of the Republic of Kosovo for 2025. Following a debate among the members, the commission approved the report by a majority vote and will forward it to the plenary session for a vote.

Consideration of the report on the expenditures of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo for the first nine months of this year, which was included on the agenda, was postponed to a future meeting with the agreement of the committee members.