For six consecutive days, average global temperatures have been at least 2 degrees Celsius higher than during the pre-industrial period. This is the first time this has happened since climate records began, setting a new record and raising concerns about the pace of global warming.

Published data show that on Monday, November 23, the Earth’s average daily surface temperature was 2.24 degrees Celsius above the 1850–1900 average. This is the highest figure recorded to date. Forecasts suggest temperatures could remain near this level for several more days.

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The Guardian reports that the 2-degree threshold has previously been exceeded in only two periods: in November 2023 and February 2024. In both cases, temperatures did not stay above this level for as long and did not reach current values. The previous record, set in 2023, was 2.05 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

Experts stress that six days above the threshold do not mean the Paris Agreement’s long-term goal has been exceeded. Nevertheless, they serve as a warning about the risks associated with continued greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil fuels.

Human-caused global warming, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, is the main reason for rising temperatures. El Niño is also having an impact. The climate phenomenon is nearing its peak, and its effects are expected to continue through most of 2027.

High temperatures are already accompanied by droughts and fires in tropical forests, including in Indonesia and the Amazon. These developments place additional strain on ecosystems and could create a cycle that further worsens the climate crisis.

In 2015, at the United Nations climate summit in Paris, nearly 200 countries signed a historic agreement. They pledged to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and keep it well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared with pre-industrial levels.

The latest record shows that pressure on the planet’s climate is increasing and that a rapid reduction in the emissions driving global warming is needed.