A German tourist faced a dangerous situation in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile while crossing a suspension bridge amid strong winds.

A video shared on social media and filmed by another climber shows Henry Thomas in the middle of the bridge as it swayed violently in the wind.

Të lidhura None found

Thomas gripped the cables tightly to keep his balance and avoid falling into the ravine. His 18-kilogram backpack and the bridge cables helped him stay safe. Once the wind eased, he managed to finish crossing.

Just seconds earlier, his companion had crossed the bridge without any problems. According to the New York Post, Thomas had been hiking the “O Circuit” in Torres del Paine National Park, in southern Chile, for seven days. It is one of South America’s most popular hiking destinations.

The park’s official administration, CONAF, says the area’s bridges are located more than 20 meters above the ground. The well-known “Las Guardas,” which is 52 meters long, crosses a canyon about 45 meters deep.