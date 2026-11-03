VIDEO/ Students enter the Faculty of Civil Engineering: Join us

VIDEO/ Students enter the Faculty of Civil Engineering: Join us

The students’ march in the capital has stopped at the Faculty of Civil Engineering. From there, the protesters called on other students and citizens to join their protest, repeating the chant: “Join us!”

THE MARCH

Të lidhura

None found

As they walked through the streets of Tirana, the protesters also chanted: “Albania for Albanians, death to traitors” and “Down with the patronage appointees.”

The protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama and Albania’s political class has been going on for 22 days.

The students are standing by their demand for the head of government to resign, while marches in the capital continue despite the weather conditions.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 14:16

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