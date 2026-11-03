Merz calls for faster AI development and technological independence for Europe

Speaking at the Digital Summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Germany and Europe to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence. With this push, he aims to strengthen competitiveness and reduce technological dependence on the United States and China.

In his speech, Merz noted that Germany and Europe must both move faster and more efficiently in developing digital technologies and putting them into practice.

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The strategy outlined by the chancellor rests on two pillars: expanding the use of artificial intelligence across industry and businesses in the short term, and strengthening research into new AI models over the long term.

Key objectives for achieving greater technological independence include expanding cooperation with countries such as France and Canada and diversifying supply chains.

The German government’s ambition is to turn Germany into an “AI nation” by 2030. The plan envisages AI being used by at least 80 percent of large companies and 55 percent of small and medium-sized businesses by that deadline.

The targets also include tripling the number of start-ups operating in the field, while aiming for artificial intelligence’s contribution to the German economy to exceed 10 percent.

Merz said artificial intelligence would significantly transform the labor market and boost productivity. He argued that fear of the risks should not hinder its development, which must be guided by human values and security interests.

Meanwhile, experts warn that Germany could fall behind the United States and China in the global race for artificial intelligence.

A report by the AI working group describes the next 12 to 18 months as decisive for the country’s ability to narrow the technological gap and consolidate its international position.