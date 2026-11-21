The Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, has signed the dismissal of Rigers Sheqeri, who held the post of chief inspector at the Territory Protection Inspectorate, as well as Zhaneta Beqiri, general director of Kindergartens and Nurseries.

According to public information, Beqiri’s dismissal is linked to allegations of violations causing economic and financial damage, which were found by the Supreme State Audit.

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The list of expected changes also includes Elona Lalaj, director of the Municipal Police, who is reported to be undergoing a process of removal from duty.

Prime Minister Edi Rama also mentioned this case during the Assembly for Tirana. In his statement, he linked her removal to the fact that she had not liked and had not shared the mayor’s posts on social media.

In his speech, Rama said: “So how can a woman who has worn with dignity the uniform of the capital’s municipal police chief be arbitrarily removed from her job, just like other women and men, leaders and employees in the hierarchy of the Tirana municipality, because they do not like and share Lali’s writings from the imaginary political prison, or because they do not enjoy the support of his lawyer?”

He added: “I repeat, I cannot judge Erion for what he says and what he does, but I only wish with all my heart that he understands he is wrong, day and night, in relation to me and in relation to the Socialist Party of Albania.”

Rama continued: “But we will judge with the greatest political severity anyone in the Tirana municipality who implements this blind recklessness against the municipality’s people, whether they are members of this family, whether they are public ‘servants’ without a party like Elona Lalaj, or whether they are also democratic citizens who work among the thousands and thousands of people in the Tirana municipality.”

Closing his speech at this Saturday’s Assembly, Rama said: “We all know that the mayor’s absence is a multifaceted problem for the functioning of local government affairs, which we will solve only on 9 May, with Tirana’s victory on Europe’s big day.”