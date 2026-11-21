The United States Embassy in Kosovo has issued a security alert recommending increased caution for American citizens during the holiday period in Europe.

In the notice published on November 16, attention is drawn to the possible risk of terrorist attacks, including cases where perpetrators act alone. Among the places where greater vigilance is required are large gatherings, holiday markets, shopping centers, transportation hubs, and places of worship.

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Security expert Fidair Berisha assesses that the American Embassy’s warning should be taken seriously, but should not cause panic among citizens.

He explained that its content does not indicate any concrete threat against Kosovo, while emphasizing that this is a general warning about risks that may arise during the holiday season.

Nevertheless, Berisha stressed that the risk of terrorism and actions by lone individuals should not be underestimated, because these phenomena pose a security challenge in every country. According to him, Kosovo is not exempt from these risks either and must remain vigilant.

Speaking about the role of institutions, he said that preventive measures should be increased, cooperation with international partners should be strengthened, and there should be continuous coordination. According to the expert, institutional preparedness should not be limited only to reacting after an incident, but should focus above all on prevention and timely identification of threats.

Finally, he sent citizens the message that there is no reason for panic or for changing daily activities, but that they should exercise caution and vigilance. Security, he added, requires institutional responsibility, cooperation, and continuous prevention.